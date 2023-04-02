Forum Financial Management LP Sells 1,445 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,832 shares of company stock worth $8,125,648 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $109.14 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Stories

