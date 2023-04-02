Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 27,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

