Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 891,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,376,000 after purchasing an additional 414,064 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $93.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $482.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

