Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 1,173 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Caterpillar by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $987,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Caterpillar by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 28,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $228.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.