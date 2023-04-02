National Bank of Canada FI Has $36.76 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,348 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $36,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.9 %

CAT stock opened at $228.84 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.03 and its 200-day moving average is $224.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

