National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 891,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 414,064 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $66,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $93.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $109.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.