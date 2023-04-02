Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 2,722 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after buying an additional 3,095,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after buying an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $38,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,081.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after buying an additional 1,053,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,845,000 after buying an additional 818,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

WBA opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

