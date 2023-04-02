ARK Investment Management LLC Has $5.52 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,534 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in HP by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 65,718 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 34,016 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in HP by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in HP by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 201,303 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,140 shares of company stock worth $1,556,436 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $29.35 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

