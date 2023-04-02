Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.53 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $134.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.38.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.25.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

