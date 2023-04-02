Fragasso Group Inc. Takes $294,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,398,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 1.3 %

BDEC stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $110.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.