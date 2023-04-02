Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 112,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 83.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

