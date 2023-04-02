Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.10.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $285.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.99. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $285.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

