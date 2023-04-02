Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,153,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE MMM opened at $105.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.31. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.16 and a 52 week high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.85.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

