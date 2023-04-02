Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $247.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $277.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

