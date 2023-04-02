Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 111.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $783,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,152,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,630. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $208.16 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

