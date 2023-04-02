Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in DexCom by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in DexCom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in DexCom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom Price Performance

In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 180,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,567,386 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $116.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 142.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $134.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.51.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

