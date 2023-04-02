Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $278.03 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.66 and a 200 day moving average of $274.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.