Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.8% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after buying an additional 1,611,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,981,000 after buying an additional 423,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,570,000 after buying an additional 374,472 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,200,000 after buying an additional 816,417 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $182.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.69. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

