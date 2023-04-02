RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 340 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 340 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $318.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $343.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.82.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.67.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

