Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $10.69 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 81,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 12,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 53,441 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,767 shares of company stock worth $618,191. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $38.89 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $163.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

