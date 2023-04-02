Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.08.

Chubb Stock Up 0.4 %

CB opened at $194.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.17. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.