SOL Capital Management CO Takes $481,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IWB opened at $225.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.17. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

