CRA Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $355.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

