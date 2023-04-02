CRA Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics stock opened at $228.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.55. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

