Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,964,000 after purchasing an additional 347,387 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,516,000 after acquiring an additional 706,560 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,166,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,286,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,104,000 after acquiring an additional 195,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,201,000 after acquiring an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $65.58 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

