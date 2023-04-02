Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $198,877,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,473 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

Medtronic stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60. The company has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

