The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Hershey by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 25,451 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Hershey by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $254.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.84. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $255.05. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

