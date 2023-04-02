Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 22,722 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $104.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $136.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

