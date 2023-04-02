Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 22,722 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $104.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.62 and its 200 day moving average is $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $136.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.