Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Comcast by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 19.3% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 156.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 17.7% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

Comcast Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

