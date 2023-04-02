RFP Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 263,247 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $129.16 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day moving average of $129.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

