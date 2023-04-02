RFP Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 27,213 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,456,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.7% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

