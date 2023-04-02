Lyell Wealth Management LP Takes $339,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lam Research Stock Performance

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $530.12 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $574.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $500.78 and a 200-day moving average of $448.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.