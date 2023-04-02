National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1,103.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,459 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Equinix were worth $37,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 63,515.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 40,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 2.7 %

EQIX opened at $721.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $706.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $655.77.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $780.94.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

