The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,804 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $49,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.07.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $327.11 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

