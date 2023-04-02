Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $440.69 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $488.23. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $429.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.30.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,168. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

