Forum Financial Management LP Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,734 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 365,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 106,576 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 36,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 170,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $46.74.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

