Forum Financial Management LP Cuts Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 631,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,767,000 after acquiring an additional 101,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 206.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ACGL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.70.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

