BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $749.62.

BLK stock opened at $669.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $788.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $695.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $679.61. The company has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

