Forum Financial Management LP Sells 81 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.40.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

TRV opened at $171.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.17 and its 200 day moving average is $179.02. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

