ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 23,613 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,613 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in First Horizon by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Trading Up 2.1 %

First Horizon stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

