EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,038 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $114.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average of $126.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.68.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

