ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 83,102 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 464.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,102 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $40.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

