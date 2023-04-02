Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,633 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,097.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $135.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.07. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.