Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases 478 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $75.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $122.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.50.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

