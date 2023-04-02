Fragasso Group Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NYSE NKE opened at $122.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.84. The stock has a market cap of $190.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

