Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO opened at $62.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $268.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

