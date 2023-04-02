ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Cellebrite DI worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 53.5% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,069,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,869 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 30.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,952,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,823,000 after buying an additional 1,394,935 shares in the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,202,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after buying an additional 68,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

CLBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.31.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 44.63%. The company had revenue of $74.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.78 million. Analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

