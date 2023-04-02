Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

NYSE ZTS opened at $166.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

