Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $115,000 Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on YUMC shares. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Yum China stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $64.57.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.52%.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

